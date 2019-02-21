TAHOE CITY, Calif. — A man believed to be the suspect in a fatal shooting in Tahoe City was found dead in a Reno church Sunday, Feb. 17, according to the Placer County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives say Salvador Murillo-Cabrera, 52, was found in the church bathroom with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Murillo-Cabrera is the only suspect in the shooting that took place at the Boatworks Mall in Tahoe City Saturday, Feb. 16.

Octavio Villa-Villanueva, 33, was the only victim. A second person, who deputies have not identified, was also in the car at the time of the shooting. Their condition is unknown.

During the investigation of the shooting, detectives learned that the 52-year-old Reno resident was a former co-worker of Villa-Villanueva. The two had worked together at a restaurant near the Boatworks Mall.

In a press release, Tahoe City detectives described their relationship as "acrimonious," because Murillo-Cabrera believed his wife was having an affair with the victim. Detectives noted they have no information whether or nor the affair was true.

Murillo-Cabrera became a suspect in the shooting when he was spotted in the area moments before the murder and a car similar to the one he owns was seen quickly driving away from the area moments after the fatal shots were fired.

Detectives found Murillo-Cabrera at the St. Peter Canisius Catholic Church in the Sun Valley area of Reno on Sunday. Murillo-Cabrera had apparently committed suicide in the church bathroom during church service. The handgun found near him is the same caliber weapon used in the shooting of the victim at the Boatworks Mall and it had the same brand of ammunition used in the shooting, according to detectives.

The investigation is ongoing as detectives wait for ballistic results to confirm that Cabrera was the shooter in the murder.

