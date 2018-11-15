A suspect and a K9 officer were killed during an officer-involved shooting near the Camp Fire evacuation zone in Butte County, Thursday afternoon.

According to the Butte County District Attorney, around 11 a.m., a caller told police about a suspicious vehicle that had been spotted in the parking lot of the Yankee Hill Pines hardware store for the past three days.

When officers ran the plate of the vehicle, it came back belonging to a man who was a parolee wanted in connection to a 2014 double-homicide. Officers responded to the scene and surrounded the vehicle.

The suspect, only identified as a 48-year-old man from the Berry Creek area, appeared to be sleeping inside. When officers tapped on the window to wake him, the DA says the man appeared to grab for a weapon.

The officers retreated to a safe area and drew their weapons. According to investigators, the suspect took off in his vehicle and a chase ensued on State Highway 70. At some point, officers deployed spike strips, flattening the suspect’s tires. When the suspect’s vehicle finally was stopped, investigators say the suspect got out, but refused to listen to orders.

Sign up of The Daily Blend Newsletter Sign up of The Daily Blend Newsletter Something went wrong. Get a daily e-mail with stories that inform, offer tips, and make you smile. Thank you for signing up for the Daily Blend Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

A Sutter County Sheriff’s K9, Bandit, was deployed to subdue the suspect. Officer say as the dog charged, the suspect pulled a metallic object out of his pocket. At this point, six officers opened fire, striking both the suspect and Bandit.

As Bandit continued trying to subdue the suspect, investigators say a pit bull emerged from the suspect’s vehicle and started to attack the K9. Officers opened fire again taking the pit bull down. When it was over, the suspect and both dogs were pronounced dead at the scene.

They did note, however, the Butte County District Attorney's office is investigating the shooting.

READ ALSO: "California Wildfires: The New Normal" is ABC10's new 9-part series on how wildfires are changing lives across Northern California.

Watch Now: Episode 7: "Fighting to Rebuild." Even with insurance, the road to recovery from losing everything to a wildfire can be a long one. Over a year later, residents of the Coffey Park neighborhood in Santa Rosa are still fighting to rebuild their lives.

Camp Fire: Faces of the Fire Bob, fire captain from Oregon, and his crew arrived in Paradise Friday. They were tasked with going through the wreckage checking for hazards and bodies."When many of these people left, their homes were still standing," he said. "Now they're gone." Lance Garwood cuts down fire-weakened trees. He prepped a tree to cut in a neighborhood off Pentz Road in Paradise. He seemed remorseful to cut it down. When homeowners are allowed to returned, he said it'll be one less thing to worry about. Leo Benedetti, 78, was at a roadblock trying to take water into Paradise for his goats. The photographer took the water for Benedetti. His house was standing and goats were alive. The fire stopped close to the home and goats in the backyard. Lexy Friendshuh, a senior at Paradise High School, found out she lost her home Tuesday morning after a friend told her. She said a lot of her friends lost their homes too.Then went to an event planned by her principal to see her friends again. Loren Lighthall, the principal of Paradise High School, organized an event for his studens in Chico. "For high school kids they need to see each other," Loren said. Liane Young, 85, left Magalia early. She needed medication. She's now sleeping in a tent with her dogs. “I lived through World War II, I am going to live through this,” she said. Laura Whitaker and her dog Sadie are sleeping in a tent at the Walmart parking lot in Chico. Laura lost her home of 13 years in the Camp Fire. She said she feels stronger now than she's ever has. “I just feel blessed that my kids are ok,” she said. The Hyatt family has a total of 65 people displaced by the fire. They said they're ok; they have each other and they're staying in Red Bluff with a family member. Matthew Masters, Berry Creek resident, grabbed his bunny, pigs, chickens, and dogs, put them in his pickup and rushed them to Oroville. Jose Uriarte came to a Chico evacuation center, and handed food to people who hadn't had a hot meal in days . David Insular said he hopes his home is still standing. He's now living in a Walmart parking lot. "I just want a place to lay down and stretch out for a little bit," David said. Michelle Monnot and Stephen Terry are volunteer firefighters and worked on the front lines. They reunited with Michelle's sister, Dawn Dodele, at a community meeting. Nathan and George took refuge at Butte County Fairgrounds after evacuating. They rescued this dog on the way.

© 2018 KXTV