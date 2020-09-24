Suspect leads CHP officers on chase to Gold Run, officials confirm

CHP Public Information Officer David Martinez told ABC10 the chase began when a man kicked his wife out of a blue Subaru after getting into a fight.

GOLD RUN, Calif. — A suspect led CHP officers on a chase on Interstate 80 in Placer County before being arrested near Gold Run on Wednesday, officials confirmed.

CHP Public Information Officer David Martinez told ABC10 the chase began when a man kicked his wife out of a blue Subaru after getting into a fight near Watt and San Ysidro.

North Sacramento CHP was involved in the chase before CHP Auburn took over near Riverside and Douglas. A CHP airplane kept track of the blue Suburu from the air.

Officers used a spike strip at Secret Town at about 4:20 p.m., which forced the car to come to a stop near Gold Run. CHP officers were eventually able to arrest the man after a short 10-minute standoff, Martinez said.

It is not clear what charges the man is facing.