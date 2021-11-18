Suspect arrested in deadly Sacramento County shooting

The shooting happened on the 7200 block of Palmer House Drive.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office announced that they made an arrest in a deadly shooting from earlier in November.

The sheriff's office said they arrested Demonte Lavase Smith, 34 of Sacramento County, as a suspect in a shooting that happened along Palmer House Drive.

The shooting dates back to Nov. 7. Residents told deputies that they saw someone lying in the street near the 7200 block of Palmer House Drive . Deputies arrived to find a man with at least one gunshot wound who was dead at the scene

Authorities identified the victim as Deandre Taylor, 36.

According to the sheriff's office, no other suspects are outstanding in the case. There is no additional information available at this time.

WATCH ALSO: