Suspect shot by police near Walgreens in downtown Modesto

Officers were at the Walgreens pharmacy on McHenry Avenue around 4 p.m. when the shooting occurred. No officers were injured.

MODESTO, Calif. — One person is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries after being shot by a Modesto Police officer outside a pharmacy near downtown, Wednesday afternoon.

Officers were at the Walgreens pharmacy on McHenry Avenue around 4 p.m. when the shooting occurred. No officers were injured.

The suspect has not yet been identified and authorities have not said to what the officers were responding.

Authorities reported a “heavy police presence” from McHenry Avenue from Orangeburg Avenue to 5 Points in downtown Modesto, with no traffic allowed to pass through the area. The roadway was reopened to traffic just after 4:30 p.m.

“We have no further information to release at this time due to this being an active investigation,” Modesto Police wrote in a Facebook post.

⚠️Expect a heavy police presence on McHenry Avenue from Orangeburg Avenue to 5 Points near Downtown Modesto due to an active investigation.



Traffic will be significantly delayed. Please use alternate routes and avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/ARRJtQSPgY — Modesto Police Dept (@ModestoPolice) October 21, 2020

Read more from ABC10