Suspect sought after man shot, killed in Del Paso Heights neighborhood

The man was found suffering from at least one life-threatening gunshot wound, in the 3700 block of Cypress Street just after midnight.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in a neighborhood in the Del Paso Heights area just after midnight.

Officers were called out to reports of shots fired in the 3700 block of Cypress Street, a neighborhood east of Rio Linda Boulevard and south of Grand Avenue, around 12:10 a.m.

When they arrived, officers reported finding the victim, only identified as an adult male, suffering from at least one life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition where they were pronounced dead.

Homicide detectives were called out to investigate but so far, no information regarding a suspect nor suspects has been released.

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.

Read more from ABC10

FOR NEWS IN YOUR COMMUNITY, DOWNLOAD OUR APP: