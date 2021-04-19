Suspect, victim identified in deadly incident at Sacramento apartment

Deputies were originally called to the apartment after a resident said they could hear screaming and fighting going on in a neighboring unit.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Authorities have identified the suspect and victim in a homicide at a Sacramento apartment from April 13.

Deputies were initially called to the area, located in the 9500 block of Folsom Boulevard, after a resident said they could hear screaming and fighting going on in a neighboring apartment, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

When deputies arrived, they found a man “obviously deceased” suffering from severe trauma. That victim has now been identified as 49-year-old David Alvarez.

Deputies later arrested 27-year-old Christian Pedraza for the crime. He was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on one count of homicide.

Investigators still have not said how the two men knew each other and what led up to the altercation. An official cause of death has not been released.

