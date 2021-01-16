Suspect with large knife barricaded in Rancho Cordova hotel

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office SWAT team and crisis intervention team are on scene with drones in an attempt to peacefully end the situation.

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — Deputies from the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office are on scene after a suspect barricaded themself in a hotel room Friday evening.

According to the sheriff's office, the incident began around 1 p.m. at a Best Western Hotel near Zinfandel Drive and White Rock Road. The suspect allegedly walked into the lobby and threatened other people with a large knife before retreating back into a room.

The sheriff's office SWAT team and Crisis Intervention Team are on scene with drones in an attempt to peacefully end the situation.

No suspect identification or description has been released.

The Rancho Cordova Police Department asks that people avoid the area as the situation unfolds.

Heavy police presence in the area of Zinfandel Drive and White Rock Road due to a barricaded subject. Please avoid the area. — Rancho Cordova PD (@RanchoCordovaPD) January 15, 2021

