Search for suspected burglar prompted temporary school lockdown in Tracy

Police said the suspect ran away before officers arrived to the area. They are still searching for him.

TRACY, Calif. — The search for a suspected burglar on the run temporarily triggered lockdowns at nearby Art Freiler Elementary School in Tracy.

Police said they put the school on lockdown out of an abundance of caution due to it being near the area they were searching.

Authorities initially responded after getting a call about a man in a backyard along the 2500 block of Pebble Creek Court. Police said they had also received calls about the same man jumping fences in the area.

Officers arrived to find that a residential burglary had recently happened. They set up a perimeter and began a yard to yard search for the suspect.

Police said they searched for hours, but later determined the suspect ran away from the area before officers arrived.

The temporary lockdown has been lifted for the school, but police are still searching for the suspect. Police provided an image of the suspect on Facebook. Anyone with information on who he is can call the Tracy Police Department.

