Suspected car thief arrested for fourth time in four months

A suspected car thief was arrested following a chase and crash in Solano County. Investigators say it was his fourth time stealing cars in as many months.

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. — A suspected car thief was arrested in Solano County on August 11 after wrecking the stolen vehicle following a pursuit with sheriff’s deputies and California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers.

Officers arrested 21-year-old Gustavo Ibarra after they say he crashed into the concrete barriers for the westbound Highway 12 to westbound Interstate 80 transition road. It is the fourth time in as many months that Ibarra has been arrested for stealing a vehicle, according to the Solano County Sheriff’s Office.

This latest incident started in Contra Costa County on Monday, August 10 when CHP officers there received a report of a stolen white Chrysler 200 sedan. After it was stolen, investigators say the vehicle was linked to a series of crimes in Vacaville. Police officers in Vacaville attempted to pull over the car Monday evening but had to give up the pursuit when they said the driver started to “significantly endanger the public.”

A Solano County Sheriff’s detective spotted it again on Tuesday near Fairfield and again began a pursuit. Ibarra led officers onto Highway 12 at speeds of up to 110 mph, according to the report. Eventually, during this chase, investigators say Ibarra lost control of the car and crashed. Ibarra tried to flee the scene of the crash on foot but was quickly apprehended.

He was booked into the Solano County Jail on complaints of possession of a stolen vehicle and two counts of recklessly evading law enforcement. Investigators say upon searching the wrecked vehicle they found several valuable items that appeared to have been stolen in vehicle burglaries. Additional charges could be filed.

Authorities are asking anyone who believes they may have had their property stolen to call the Solano County Auto Theft Task Force at 707-784-7050.

