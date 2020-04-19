SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One person is dead after a suspected DUI driver crashed into a tree, authorities with North Sacramento California Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened on April 18 around 10:20 a.m. CHP got a call about a vehicle crashing into a tree on southbound Highway 160, just north of Canterbury Road.

According to a new release from North Sacramento CHP, arriving officers found a man outside his vehicle, later identifying him as Mark Grosvenor, 34 of Rancho Cordova, and as the driver of the vehicle.

Authorities said two other people were trapped inside the vehicle, and were not wearing seat belts when the crash happened.

All three were taken to the hospital with injuries, but one of the occupants, only described as female, was pronounced dead. CHP say they haven't be unable to identify her yet, but the other passenger was identified as Anthony Jones, 26.

CHP said Grosvenor was under the influence when the crash happened and arrested him at the hospital. However, authorities say he was released to hospital staff due to injuries and and coronavirus protocol. His charges are pending.

The investigation is ongoing and CHP has not confirmed what caused the crash.

Anyone with information on the crash can call Officer Greg Zumstein or Officer A.J. McTaggart at the North Sacramento Area CHP office at (916) 348-2300 or by cell phone at (916) 798-0975.

