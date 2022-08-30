Suspected DUI driver in Galt hit-and-run of Angel Renteria arrested

After a months-long investigation, police have arrested the suspect that left a young Galt teenager with a long road to recovery.

GALT, Calif. — After a months-long investigation, the suspected driver in a Galt hit-and-run that hospitalized a teenager has been arrested.

Police said Devin Calderon, 29 of Rancho Murieta, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and felony hit-and-run.

The collision ultimately left Angel Renteria, 16 of Galt, with a head injury and a long road to recovery. Family members said she suffered serious brain injuries, a broken jaw, numerous other broken bones and a punctured liver.

After a long investigation, police said Renteria was hit by a white Dodge Ram pickup truck driven by Calderon back on March 14. Calderon allegedly took off after hitting Renteria, but returned to the scene and hit the back of a Galt Police vehicle, police said.

Calderon was arrested on suspicion of DUI the same evening, but as the investigation continued over the following months, police said they were able to find evidence at the scene involving Renteria that appeared to be related to the Dodge Ram.

Police said the pickup that hit the Galt patrol vehicle was the same one that hit Renteria, and that Calderon was identified as the suspected driver.

Police got a warrant and arrested her around 3 p.m. Tuesday. She was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail.

