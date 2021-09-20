Suspected DUI driver arrested after hitting 78-year-old man in deadly Auburn crash

Auburn Police Department said the man died from his injuries after being hit by the vehicle.

AUBURN, California — Police said a 78-year-old man died after being hit by a suspected driver in Auburn.

Auburn Police Department identified the driver as Mikayla Graham, 25 of Granite Bay.

The deadly crash happened Sunday afternoon, around 6:39 p.m. Officers responded to the area of Auburn Folsom Road and Sunrise Ride Circle after getting a report that a vehicle hit a pedestrian.

Despite efforts from first responders to save the 78-year-old man's life, the man died from his injuries. The victim has not been identified at this time.

Investigators believe Graham was driving under the influence when the crash happened. She was arrested and booked into the Auburn Placer County Jail on charges for DUI and gross vehicular manslaughter while being intoxicated.

"Last night’s incident was beyond tragic and senseless. On behalf of the men and women of the Auburn Police Department, I would like to extend our most heartfelt condolences to the victim’s family and friends. Given modern day technology and the various resources available to secure a sober ride, this tragic event was completely avoidable,” said Lt. Morrison with Auburn Police Department.

