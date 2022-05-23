Suspected DUI driver caught slamming into parked cars in Sacramento

Sacramento Police Department said they did take a criminal complaint but no arrests have been made.

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A driver believed to be under the influence crashed into parked cars in Sacramento.

It was caught on camera via TikTok, and one of the victims is sounding off about what happened.

“He crashed into my car and then lost control of the vehicle and then crashed into my boyfriend’s truck,” said Alexandria Orduno Lopez, who is seven months pregnant and a victim in the crash.

Lopez said the crash happened May 15 around 2:15 a.m. along West Al Court. The visibly intoxicated man makes several attempts to move the car before taking off, according Lopez. She said her boyfriend ended up chasing after him, but the damage was already done.

“I had a full anxiety attack. What am I going to do? I had already been spending so much money on all of our baby stuff because she is only a few weeks away, and now, I’m going to have to deal with all of the insurance stuff,” Lopez said.

Rhonda Campbell, with Mother's Against Drunk Driving, is sounding the alarm, saying that DUI accidents are on the rise.

"In the last two years combined, we have seen almost a 20% increase in California of DUI crashes, and I think what's happening is, because of COVID, people are getting opened up more. We are getting out more, (and) there are more people on the roads," Campbell said.

Sacramento Police Department said they did take a criminal complaint but no arrests have been made.

Police are now turning to the public for help solving this case. If anyone recognizes the man accused of slamming into cars on West Al Court, they can call Sacramento Police Department.

WATCH ALSO: