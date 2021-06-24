Stanislaus County man arrested in suspected kidnapping of his children's mother

The suspect was booked into the Stanislaus County Public Safety Center on charges of kidnapping and domestic violence.

PATTERSON, Calif. — Patterson Police Services said a mother of three has been safely reunited with her family after being abducted by the children's father.

Deputies identified the suspect as Jose Munoz, 34 of Newman. He was booked into the Stanislaus County Public Safety Center on charges of kidnapping and domestic violence. He is being held in lieu of a $150,000 bail.

The case dates back to June 22. Deputies said the woman's coworkers, friends and family grew worried about the victim when she didn't show up for work and hadn't been heard from in the past five days.

Deputies said Munoz was the last person believed to have been seen with her.

As the investigation continued, deputies found a vehicle associated with Munoz near the intersection of Church Lane and Atlantic Drive in unincorporated Modesto around 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

After a traffic stop, deputies said they were able to take Munoz into custody without incident and found the domestic violence and kidnapping victim safe. The victim had what deputies called a few "moderate superficial injuries not requiring immediate treatment."

Deputies said Munoz was interviewed and later booked into jail.

