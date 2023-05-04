Suspected killer of Pittsburg store clerk arrested in Modesto

Police said the suspect entered the store and killed Raouf "for no apparent reason."

MODESTO, Calif. — The suspect in a Pittsburg store clerk shooting was in arrested in Modesto.

The arrest is in connection to the deadly shooting of Abdul Raouf, 44, from March 22. Pittsburg police had responded to a reported shooting at a convenience store where Raouf was found shot. He didn't survive.

According to police, a woman named Jessica Russo had a disagreement with another store clerk when Gregory Rossignon entered the store and allegedly killed Raouf "for no apparent reason."

Both suspects took off after the shooting, but Russo was found March 29 after a search of an Antioch home.

Tuesday night, police said they learned Rossignon fled to Modesto and was hiding in an apartment. They served a warrant the next morning around 7 a.m., but police said Rossignon was in the apartment and refused to come out.

After hours of negotiation, he surrendered.

He was brought back to Pittsburg and will be booked into the Contra Costa County jail on suspicion of murder.