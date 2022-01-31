Suspected killer in death of Stockton fire captain identified

The suspect was identified as Robert Somerville. He's accused of shooting and killing Stockton Fire Captain Vidal "Max" Fortuna.

STOCKTON, Calif. — A 67-year-old man is accused of shooting and killing Stockton Fire Department Captain Vidal "Max" Fortuna early Monday morning.

The Stockton Police Department identified the suspect as Robert Somerville.

He was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on weapons charges and a homicide charge.

Police say they found the weapon, a .380 caliber handgun, at the scene.

Fortuna was shot and killed while responding to a dumpster fire, according to Stockton Fire Chief Rick Edwards. He was a 21-year veteran of the department and leaves behind a wife and two grown children.

Detectives arrested Robert Somerville, 67, in connection to the shooting death of Stockton Fire Captain Vidal “Max” Fortuna. Somerville was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on homicide and weapons charges. The weapon located at the scene was a .380 caliber handgun. pic.twitter.com/XNDjnbP8ec — Stockton Police Dept (@StocktonPolice) February 1, 2022

