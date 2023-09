Police said he's a suspected serial rapist with multiple victims who worked as prostitutes.

MODESTO, Calif. — A suspected serial rapist out of Modesto was arrested in Utah Wednesday.

The Unified Police Department of Greater Salt Lake arrested Ivan Romo, 25. Police said he's a suspected serial rapist with multiple victims who worked as prostitutes.

The Unified Police Department of Greater Salt Lake was concerned there could be victims who haven't reported due to being involved in prostitution.

