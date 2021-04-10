Suspected Stockton serial killer Wesley Brownlee faces 4 more murder charges

One of the new charges is a previously unreported case from Alameda County. The victim was identified as Mervin Harmon.

Example video title will go here for this video

STOCKTON, Calif. — Wesley Brownlee, the suspected Stockton serial killer, is facing five more charges, the San Joaquin County District Attorney's Office announced Tuesday.

Brownlee was originally arrested and charged for the killings of Johnathan Rodriguez, Juan Cruz and Lawrence Lopez Sr. back in October.

The district attorney's announcement adds in cases he was suspected in but wasn't charged with at the time. It also adds in the homicide of Mervin Harmon in Alameda County. His name is a recent addition, having not been included in the prior lists of connected cases.

He is now charged with the killings of:

Juan Alexander Vasquez

Mervin Harmon

Paul Yaw

Salvador Debudey Jr.

The news also included a charge for the attempted murder of Natasha LaTour in San Joaquin County.

“The San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office continues to collaborate with our local law enforcement agencies to ensure justice for these victims,” said District Attorney Tori Verber Salazar. “We would like to thank the community for their support and law enforcement for their diligent investigation and apprehension of the suspect.”

Connected Cases

April 10, 2021: The shooting death of 39-year-old Juan Vasquez Serrano in Oakland. It happened around 4:20 a.m.

in Oakland. It happened around 4:20 a.m. April 16, 2021: Natasha LaTour , 46-year-old woman, was shot at Park Street and Union Street in Stockton around 3:20 a.m. She survived the shooting.

, 46-year-old woman, was shot at Park Street and Union Street in Stockton around 3:20 a.m. She survived the shooting. April 16, 2021: 39-year-old Mervin Harmon was shot and killed on April 16 in Alameda County.

was shot and killed on April 16 in Alameda County. July 8: The shooting death of Paul Yaw , a 35-year-old man, in the 5600 block of Kermit Lane. It happened around 12:30 a.m.

, a 35-year-old man, in the 5600 block of Kermit Lane. It happened around 12:30 a.m. Aug. 11: The shooting death of Salvador Debudey Jr ., a 43-year-old man, in the 4900 block of West Lane. It happened around 9:50 p.m.

., a 43-year-old man, in the 4900 block of West Lane. It happened around 9:50 p.m. Aug. 30: The shooting death of Jonathan Hernandez Rodriguez , a 21-year-old man, in the 800 block of E. Hammer Lane. It happened around 6:40 a.m.

, a 21-year-old man, in the 800 block of E. Hammer Lane. It happened around 6:40 a.m. Sept. 21: The shooting death of Juan Cruz , a 52-year-old man, in the 4400 block of Manchester Avenue. It happened around 4:30 a.m.

, a 52-year-old man, in the 4400 block of Manchester Avenue. It happened around 4:30 a.m. Sept. 27: The shooting death of Lawrence Lopez Sr., a 54-year-old man in the 900 block of Porter Avenue. It happened around 2 a.m.

WATCH ALSO: Stockton Police make arrest in serial killings