Police: Suspected trespasser bites Stockton officer while being detained

STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton police said a man suspected of trespassing bit an officer while being detained.

Police said officers were called to the 2800 block of East Marsh Street in the Park District after someone reportedly walked into a person's home and a neighbor's backyard.

Arriving officers found the suspect and said they tried to detain him before he swung his fists at them and bit an officer.

The suspect, identified as 29-year-old Saul Lopez-Gomez, was tased and taken into custody. Police described him as a transient.

Lopez-Gomez faces charges for battery on an officer, resisting arrest and trespassing.

