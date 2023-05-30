x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Police investigate drive-by shooting in Tracy

The three people, who police say were potentially involved, surrendered voluntarily and are being questioned by Tracy police.

More Videos

TRACY, Calif. — Three people are being questioned after a drive-by shooting in Tracy.

The shooting happened in the area of Colony Drive and Coleyn Court around 2:21 p.m. 

A spokesperson for the Tracy Police Department said the gunfire hit a nearby home, but no one was hurt. 

Police said three potentially involved people were found in a home along Pescadero Avenue, just west of MacArthur Drive. A Tracy police spokesperson said all three surrendered voluntarily and are being questioned.

The shooting is not believed to be a random crime and there is no threat to public safety.

Related Articles

WATCH ALSO: 

'Love Triangle' Tracy man accused of killing his wife and his wife's girlfriend

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 8
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Before You Leave, Check This Out