Police investigate drive-by shooting in Tracy

The three people, who police say were potentially involved, surrendered voluntarily and are being questioned by Tracy police.

TRACY, Calif. — Three people are being questioned after a drive-by shooting in Tracy.

The shooting happened in the area of Colony Drive and Coleyn Court around 2:21 p.m.

A spokesperson for the Tracy Police Department said the gunfire hit a nearby home, but no one was hurt.

Police said three potentially involved people were found in a home along Pescadero Avenue, just west of MacArthur Drive. A Tracy police spokesperson said all three surrendered voluntarily and are being questioned.

The shooting is not believed to be a random crime and there is no threat to public safety.

