Suspects wanted from Stockton arrested in Fairfield

Video provided by the CHP shows one of the suspects running across several lanes of I-80 in Fairfield before being arrested.

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — Four felony suspects wanted out of Stockton were found and arrested by the California Highway Patrol in Fairfield Saturday, the CHP said in a Facebook post.

The CHP's helicopter found the suspects near Interstate 80 and Green Valley Road Saturday afternoon. Video taken by the CHP shows at least one suspect running across several lanes of I-80 in an attempt to evade police.

All four suspects were eventually arrested on unknown charges. The CHP's Golden Gate Division Air Operations says the incident is being investigated by the Stockton Police Department.

**CHP H-32 located felony suspects** This afternoon, CHP H-32 was requested to assist the Stockton Police Department in locating felony suspects from their city. H-32 located all four suspects near Green Valley Rd and I-80 in Fairfield. With the assistance of CHP - Solano, Fairfield, CA Police Department and Solano County Sheriff's Office, all four suspects were arrested after they fled on foot. The Stockton Police Department will be investigating this incident. (Video contains no sound)

