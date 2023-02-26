Suspects wanted from Stockton arrested in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — Four felony suspects wanted out of Stockton were found and arrested by the California Highway Patrol in Fairfield Saturday, the CHP said in a Facebook post.
The CHP's helicopter found the suspects near Interstate 80 and Green Valley Road Saturday afternoon. Video taken by the CHP shows at least one suspect running across several lanes of I-80 in an attempt to evade police.
All four suspects were eventually arrested on unknown charges. The CHP's Golden Gate Division Air Operations says the incident is being investigated by the Stockton Police Department.
