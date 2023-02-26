Suspects wanted from Stockton arrested in Fairfield

**CHP H-32 located felony suspects** This afternoon, CHP H-32 was requested to assist the Stockton Police Department in locating felony suspects from their city. H-32 located all four suspects near Green Valley Rd and I-80 in Fairfield. With the assistance of CHP - Solano, Fairfield, CA Police Department and Solano County Sheriff's Office, all four suspects were arrested after they fled on foot. The Stockton Police Department will be investigating this incident. (Video contains no sound)