Crime

Police: Suspects in Sacramento Amazon delivery van carjacking arrested

The carjacking happened Jan. 5 in the area of 13th Avenue and 46th Street in Sacramento.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Police Department says they arrested two suspects after a carjacking of an Amazon delivery van.

Leonte Brown, 24, and Javan Franklin, 23, were booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on charges including carjacking, robbery, grand theft and conspiracy.

The carjacking happened Jan. 5 in the area of 13th Avenue and 46th Street in Sacramento.

Officials say the driver of an Amazon delivery van was forcibly removed from the van by Brown and Franklin. Both suspects were unmasked and one was armed with a handgun.

Brown and Franklin robbed the driver of their personal belongings and then left the area in the Amazon delivery van, police say. The vehicle was later found  abandoned two miles away.

After a thorough investigation, detectives served a search warrant in Sacramento County and arrested Brown and Franklin.

Brown was also charged with an unrelated robbery in Elk Grove by Elk Grove police.

