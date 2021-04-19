Suspects in Kristin Smart disappearance plead not guilty

Ruben Flores, 80, pleaded not guilty to a charge that he was an accessory after murder.

LOS ANGELES — A former California college student charged with murder in the 1996 disappearance of classmate Kristin Smart has pleaded not guilty and his father denied helping to hide the young woman's body.

Paul Flores, 44, was arraigned Monday on a first-degree murder charge in the killing that authorities said happened as he tried to rape Smart in his dorm room at California Polytechnic State University campus in San Luis Obispo after an off-campus party. Smart's body has never been found.

