Suspects shoot at guards at Yolo County marijuana site

WOODLAND, Calif. — The Yolo County Sheriff’s Office is on the lookout for four suspects who allegedly shot at two security guards at a marijuana site near Woodland over the weekend.

The incident happened around 1 p.m. on Oct. 25 at a marijuana site located several miles west of Woodland, according to the sheriff’s office. Two armed security guards at the site spotted the four suspects entering through a cut fence on the property.

As the guards moved in to intercept the suspects, the four ran back to their vehicle. According to the report, as they were running, one of the suspects turned and fire two shots in the direction of the guards. No one was injured.

Investigators said the suspects got into a black SUV, possibly a BMW or Mercedes.

One of the suspects was described as a Hispanic man, 5’8” tall with a medium to heavy build. He was wearing a red T-shirt and basketball shorts.

A second suspect was described as a Hispanic man, also 5’8” tall with a medium build and dark hair, wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans.

A description of the other two suspects was not given.

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to call the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office at 530-668-5280 or 530-666-8282.

