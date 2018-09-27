DAVIS, Calif. — If you are viewing on the ABC10 app, tap here for multimedia.

Police in Davis are searching for suspects caught on camera swiping laptops away from patrons at coffee shops around the area.

At least five instances of these so-called strong-arm robberies have occurred at coffee shops around Davis over the past month or so. According to investigators, the suspects during each crime were young males.

In the most recent incident, surveillance footage captured a suspect grabbing a victim’s laptop from a table as he is still working on it. At least two victims have suffered minor injuries trying to fight for their property back.

Investigators have listed five incidences of similar crimes, with the first two occurring on Aug. 14 at coffee shops in Davis and in Dixon.

Police believe all the crimes may be related. If you recognize any of the suspects caught on camera, or if you have been the target of a similar crime, you are asked to call 911 immediately.

