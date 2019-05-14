MODESTO, Calif. — A suspicious death in Modesto has been upgraded to a homicide, police say.

Police had gone to 18th Street, near G street, for the suspicious death investigation, however, as the investigation continued, they upgraded it to a homicide investigation.

A female victim was identified, but no other information on her identity is currently being released.

It's still early in the investigation, but updates on the case will come as more details become available.

Those with any information on this incident can call Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636 or use the P3 APP.

