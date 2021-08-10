Suspicious death investigation underway after body found in Dixon ditch

DIXON, Calif — The Solano County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspicious death after finding a body in a ditch near Dixon.
According to the spokesperson for the sheriff's office, a deputy was conducting an unrelated traffic stop at around 11:15 a.m. when someone flagged him down to report seeing a body in a ditch near Dixon Avenue West in Dixon. The deputy eventually found the body himself.
As of Tuesday afternoon, the sheriff's office is investigating this incident as a suspicious death, but they're "looking at all the possibilities."
The sheriff's office has not yet released a cause of death or any identification for the person found.
