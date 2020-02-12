Police investigate suspicious death in Modesto

Few details have been released after a suspicious death in Modesto on Tuesday.

MODESTO, Calif. — Few details have been released as police investigate a suspicious death in Modesto.

On Tuesday, police were on the 2200 block of Standiford Avenue for a death investigation.

No other details were released until police said on Facebook that they upgraded the investigation to a suspicious death hours later.

Police have not shared information about the deceased at this time.

