SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A suspicious death in South Sacramento is being investigated by officials. At approximately 6:30 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 23, the Sheriff’s Communications Center received a call regarding an individual laying prone on the side of the street.

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrived at the 7400 block of Stockton Boulevard and located an adult female who was unresponsive.

The victim had minor visible trauma. Deputies began life saving measures and requested the response of fire personnel. However, the female was declared deceased at the scene.

Homicide detectives are now investigating the suspicious circumstances of the woman's death.

While the identity of the victim is not known to the public at this time, the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office is expecting to release the identity after notification of next of kin.

Detectives are asking anyone with information relating to this incident to please contact the Sheriff’s Office at (916) 874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP. Tip information may also be left anonymously at www.sacsheriff.com or by calling (916) 874-TIPS (8477).

RELATED:

FOR THE LATEST CALIFORNIA NEWS, DOWNLOAD THE ABC10 APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for ABC10's Daily Blend Newsletter

WATCH MORE: City of Davis considers cameras to help tackle crime