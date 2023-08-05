Suspicious devices found near Antelope home

As deputies dealt with a shooting investigation in Antelope, their bomb squad was also nearby investigating potentially harmful suspicious devices.

ANTELOPE, Calif. — Deputies took suspicious devices found near an Antelope home away for further inspection Monday night.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office responded to Aram Court just after 8:30 p.m. when a resident reported finding devices between her home and neighbor's home.

Sgt. Amar Gandhi said the woman reported that she saw exposed wires on the devices and wasn't familiar with what the devices were.

Gandhi said the sheriff's office bomb squad arrived and learned the devices were live and potentially harmful and hazardous. The sheriff's office took the devices to another location for further inspection.

The incident came roughly half an hour before deputies were called out to nearby Fawn Hollow Way and Firestone Way for a deadly shooting.

