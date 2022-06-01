Sutter County couple accused of animal cruelty after seizure of more than 60 animals

On May 24, 2022, deputies seized 63 animals including 39 dogs, 13 horses, 7 cats and 4 exotic birds from the couple's home.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SUTTER COUNTY, Calif. — A Sutter County couple accused of animal abuse and neglect were charged after Sutter County Sherriff's Office deputies recovered 63 animals from their home in May.

On May 24, 2022, Sutter County Sheriff's detectives executed a search and seizure warrant based on suspected animal cruelty and neglect in Pleasant Grove.

The Sutter Animal Services Authority, Sutter County Sheriff’s Office and Sutter County Code Enforcement seized 63 animals including 39 dogs, 13 horses, 7 cats and 4 exotic birds from the Pleasant Grove home.

The animals allegedly lacked proper shelter, nourishment and veterinary care under the care of 50-year-old Lynette Kim Countryman-Dunivan and 51-year-old Chad Damon Dunivan. Following the raid, the couple was arrested on suspicion of numerous felony charges, including animal abuse.

According to deputies, on June 1, 2022, the Sutter County District Attorney's Office filed 19 felony charges against the Sutter County couple.

Deputies say this investigation remains active as they continue to receive more information. The Sutter County Sherriff's Office says anyone with information regarding this investigation can email Deputy Arbaugh at marbaugh@co.sutter.ca.us.

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/10

2/10

3/10

4/10

5/10

6/10

7/10

8/10

9/10

10/10 1 / 10