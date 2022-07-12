Sutter County Sheriff's Office: Man assaulted, burned in Yuba City carjacking

The incident happened in the area of Hutchinson and S. George Washington Boulevard in Yuba City.

YUBA CITY, Calif. — A 33-year-old Hispanic male was assaulted in a Wednesday night carjacking in Yuba City. The incident happened in the area of Hutchinson and S. George Washington Boulevard.

The victim called 9-1-1 around 10:55 p.m. stating his vehicle had been stolen, according to Sutter County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies arrived on scene and discovered the victim had been assaulted and burned. He was later transported to the hospital and treated for his injuries.

Officials interviewed the victim and learned he had been flagged down by a woman who was near a black SUV on the side of the road. The victim stopped to see if the perceived Middle Eastern female needed assistance, according to deputies. When the victim approached, two Middle Eastern men exited from the SUV holding weapons of what looked like a firearm and knife.

Deputies also said male suspects zip-tied the victim’s legs, poured gasoline on him and set him on fire. The victim was able to put out the fire by rolling around on the ground.

The suspects stole the victim’s wallet and his vehicle, according to officials.

CHP says the victim’s vehicle was located several miles away and a replica firearm was located on scene.

This is an ongoing investigation taken over by Sutter County Sheriff’s Office Detectives.

Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at (530) 822-2310.