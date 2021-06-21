Woman stabbed boyfriend during argument outside home, Sutter County deputies say

The woman is facing charges related to assault with a deadly weapon and domestic battery with a traumatic injury.

SUTTER COUNTY, Calif. — A woman was arrested after stabbing her boyfriend on Saturday, Sutter County deputies said.

The stabbing dates back to June 19. The Sutter County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a reported stabbing in the 1100 block of Eager Road in Yuba City around 1:44 a.m.

Investigating deputies accused Tina Leigh Baiz, 41, of stabbing her boyfriend outside their home during an argument.

Deputies said the boyfriend had a laceration and stab wound through his bicep. He was taken to Adventist Rideout Hospital where he was treated and later released.

Deputies eventually found Baiz and she was booked into the Sutter County Jail on charges related to assault with a deadly weapon and domestic battery with a traumatic injury.

