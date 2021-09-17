Man arrested for stolen vehicle in Sutter County

Isac Javier Campuzano was booked into the Sutter County Jail for numerous charges, including carjacking and battery.

YUBA CITY, Calif. — Deputies in Sutter County have made an arrest related to a car theft case.

The Sutter County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) arrested Isac Javier Campuzano on September 16, for the theft that happened on September 4.

The Sheriff's Office said a young man told a patrol sergeant that he was “jumped” in the Sutter Buttes area, resulting in his car being stolen. According to the Sheriff's Office, the young man said he was with a group of friends smoking marijuana when they started body boxing.

The young man said it escalated into the group jumping him. They then got into his Ford Focus and drove away with the car and his wallet.

The young man was able to get the attention of a woman who then drove him to Sutter where they found the SCSO Patrol Sergeant. The young man refused medical attention but did have minor injuries. The stolen vehicle was recovered later in Chico.

SCSO Detectives, working with Sutter County Probation arrested Isac Javier Campuzano as the main suspect.

Campuzano was admitted into the Sutter County Jail and could face several charges, including carjacking and battery. Campuzano also had a probation hold put on him as well as a $1,000,000 bail.

Campuzano is scheduled to be in court at the Sutter County Superior Courthouse on September 20 at 3 p.m.

