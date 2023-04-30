x
Crime

Sutter County deputies buy new bike for 9-year-old

Deputies and dispatchers used their own money to buy a new bike for a girl who had her bike stolen.

SUTTER COUNTY, Calif. — Deputies and dispatchers pooled their money together to buy a new bike for young girl in their community.

The Sutter County Sheriff's Office said the 9-year-old girl's bike was stolen along Countryside Drive Friday morning. 

In response, deputies and dispatchers bought the young girl a new bike.

As for the theft itself, the thief was seen on a doorbell camera with his face covered and is believed to be a middle-aged man. He hasn't been identified at this time.

