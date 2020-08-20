Sutters County Sheriff's deputies search for man in connection to shooting

Officials are looking for 38-year-old Rusty Chastain as a person of interesting the shooting. He is considered armed and dangerous.

SUTTER COUNTY, Calif. — The Sutter County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding a suspect they say should be considered armed and dangerous.

Deputies are investigating a shooting that happened on Willston Road, outside of Live Oak, just before 11 a.m. Wednesday.

The sheriff's office says a man was shot in the leg "during a dispute." He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and is expected to be okay.

Encinal Elementary School was placed on temporary lockdown as a precautionary measure as the Sutter County Special Enforcement Detail served a search warrant with help from the Yuba City Police Department.

Officials are looking for 38-year-old Rusty Chastain as a person of interest in the shooting. He is considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information, contact the Sutter County Sheriff's Office at (530) 822-7307, or 911 for emergency purposes.