SUV of Manteca woman found dead in Tracy aqueduct located in San Joaquin County

MANTECA, Calif. — Deputies have found the SUV previously owned by a woman whose body was found in the Tracy aqueduct last month.
The body of 36-year-old Chenin Carlson was found floating in a Tracy aqueduct by two fishermen on Dec. 20, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office.
The sheriff's office took to social media asking for tips on where to find Carlson's 2008 Grey Honda Pilot.
According to a Facebook post from the sheriff's office, deputies found the SUV in San Joaquin County, thanks to a tip from a member of the community.
"We are following up on as many leads as possible," said the sheriff's office on Facebook.
Deputies say there is still no suspect information available. If you have any information, please contact 209-468-4400.
