NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team is involved in a standoff situation with a felony suspect holed up inside a home in the North Highlands area.

Officers are on the scene in the 4200 block of Ramsey Drive. The sheriff’s office confirmed they are trying to make contact with the suspect, but did not say for what crime that person is accused of committing.

It is unclear if anyone else is inside the home.

Witnesses reported hearing loud bangs coming from the area.

This is a developing story.

