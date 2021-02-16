SWAT team arrests 17-year-old for Sacramento shooting, woman arrested for resisting officers

The Amador County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant for the Sacramento Police Department in Jackson.

JACKSON, Calif. — The Amador County Sheriff's Office SWAT team arrested a 17-year-old boy in connection to a shooting in Sacramento Tuesday morning.

The SWAT team executed a search warrant for the Sacramento Police Department at a home off Highway 88 in Jackson. The search warrant was for a shooting investigation by Sacramento police and the 17-year-old is a suspect in the shooting.

According to Sacramento Police, the shooting happened in the 3500 block of Del Paso Blvd. just after 8:30 p.m. January 8. Police believe the teen shot at another 17-year-old but missed and hit a stranger. The victim was injured but survived.

Detectives believe the shooting was gang-related.

The 17-year-old was arrested and faces a charge of attempted homicide. The teen joins a 15-year-old connected to the shooting and was already in custody on unrelated charges. An adult suspect, 21-year-old Thomas Epps, was also arrested in Sacramento Tuesday.

Deputies also arrested 40-year-old Melanie Davidson for a misdemeanor of resisting and obstructing a peace officer.

WATCH MORE FROM ABC10: Clear policies wanted as Sacramento County Sheriff's Office rolls out body cameras

The body cameras are being rolled out this week after the Sacramento NAACP demanded body cameras on ABC10's Late News Tonight in June 2020.