TURLOCK, Calif. — Four female suspects brazenly robbed a pair of San Joaquin Valley ULTA Beauty stores in broad daylight on Monday.

Fresno Police say the first one happened in their city around 11:20 A.M.

In under a minute, four women with large bags made their way into the ULTA Beauty store on N. Blackstone Avenue and went directly to the perfume and cologne section, according to police. They then proceeded to stuff their bags with as much merchandise as they could.

In-store video released by police shows that at one point a suspect took a swing at an employee who tried to stop them.

All four women exited with the stolen goods and took off in a silver four-door Nissan Ultima or Toyota Camry.

About two hours later, Turlock Police say the same four suspects entered the ULTA Beauty store on Countryside Drive close to the Highway 99 and the W. Monte Vista Avenue exit.

In an identical heist, the suspects entered the store and immediately began stuffing large bags with perfume and other beauty products. Also in less than a minute, the suspects left the store.

Turlock Police say the suspects bolted in a silver, four-door Toyota Camry with no license plates.

"Scary. I have three little kids, you know? Being in there with all the little kids imagine they could have done something," said ULTA Beauty customer Jackie Gonzalez, who says she shops at the Turlock store about once a month.

Turlock Police say the so-called "take over" thefts have happened throughout the valley over the last several months.

If you have any information regarding these crimes, you are asked to call Turlock Police at 209-668-1200. Or, call Turlock Crime Stoppers Program at 209-521-4636. You can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.

