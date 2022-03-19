State leaders say they're seeing a rise in piracy at the pumps.

TAMPA, Fla. — Two Tampa men are among a group of people facing felony charges for allegedly tampering with gas pumps and stealing fuel.

In late February and early March, the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Office of Agricultural Law Enforcement received information about fuel pump tampering at gas stations in Lakeland and Lutz.

On March 10, Yordan Diaz-Benitez, 32, was seen using a pulse manipulation device to steal diesel fuel at a Circle K in Lutz, a news release explains.

Just two days later, investigators say Marlon Rosel-Rodriguez, 26, was observed attempting to install a pulse manipulation device at the same location.

The two men, along with two other men reportedly caught using the same device, were arrested and taken to jail.

Diaz-Benitez faces the following charges:

Unauthorized access to electronic equipment

Criminal Mischief, interruption or Impairment to a business operation

Unlawful conveyance of fuel

Obtaining fuel by fraud; Unauthorized access to computer network

Rosel-Rodriguez faces the following charges:

Unauthorized access to electronic equipment

Criminal Mischief, Interruption or Impairment to a business operation

Counterfeiting of license plate validation sticker

Both men were arrested by the Pasco County Sheriff's Office and later released on bond.

“Our law enforcement investigators, officers, and partners are working hard every day to protect Florida consumers and businesses from theft and other fraud at gas stations across our state,” Commissioner Nikki Fried said in a statement.

“Whether individuals are trying to steal fuel like in these situations or credit card data with skimmers, know that our department will continue to crackdown on crimes at our gas pumps.”