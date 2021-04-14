Taser, body restraint used during arrest at Tuolumne County park

One deputy shot the man with a taser but with no effect. Deputies said the suspect pulled the taser barb out of his leg and threw it back at them.

TUOLUMNE, Calif. — Deputies deployed a taser and a full-body restraint to subdue a man who was reportedly yelling and causing a disturbance at a public park in the town of Jamestown on Tuesday, the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies were called out to Rocca Park Tuesday afternoon on a report of the disturbance. When they arrived, they said they saw 45-year-old John Hosek shouting in the park. Deputies said when they approached, Hosek started shouting obscenities at them.

According to the sheriff’s office, the deputies ordered Hosek to lie face down on the ground. That is when they say he “took a boxing stance” and started walking toward the deputies, challenging them to fight. One deputy shot Hosek with a taser but with no effect. According to the report, Hosek pulled the taser barbs out of his leg and threw it back at the deputies, striking one of them in the face causing a minor injury.

Eventually, the deputies were able to subdue Hosek and placed him in a WRAP body restraint. The sheriff’s office provided a link to the WRAP company website, which shows how the device is used.

Hosek was first taken to a local hospital to be checked out before being booked into the Tuolumne County Jail on complaints of resisting an officer resulting in injury to the officer, battery on an officer, and violation of parole.

