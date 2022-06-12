HPD: Police responded to Sen. Ted Cruz's Houston home due to 'self-inflicted cutting' call

Houston police said they responded to Sen. Ted Cruz's home in the River Oaks area on Tuesday night.

HOUSTON — Police were called to Sen. Ted Cruz's River Oaks home while he was in Washington D.C. Tuesday night.

Sources with the Houston Police Department said they showed up at Cruz's house after getting a "self-inflicted cutting" call.

Editor's note: The video above is from 10 p.m. Tuesday night

When police got there, they said they determined nothing criminal happened and they left.

One person was taken to a hospital for treatment. Their condition is unknown but they're expected to be OK, according to police.