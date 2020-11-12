Boy, 17, now 4th person arrested in shooting death of Lodi liquor store clerk

Officers were called out to Tokay Liquors on East Lockeford where they found the clerk, Gurminder Singh Parmar, unconscious suffering from a gunshot wound.

LODI, Calif. — A 17-year-old boy is now the fourth person arrested in connection with the deadly shooting of a Lodi liquor store clerk back on Nov. 13, 2020.

According to police, the 17-year-old suspect is from Stockton and is being held at the juvenile hall on charges of murder and robbery.

The incident happened around 11 p.m. on Nov. 13. Lodi Police officers were called out to Tokay Liquors on East Lockeford where they found the clerk, Gurminder Singh Parmar, unconscious suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. Despite life-saving measures, he was later pronounced dead at the scene.

A mug shot of the 17-year-old has not been released because of his age.

The three other suspects, Sheridan Thomas, 20, Maleek Carter-Rea, 19, and Lary Thornton, were all arrested earlier in December for their alleged involvement in the crime.

Thomas was charged with murder, robbery, conspiracy, and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. Thornton was charged with murder, robbery, and conspiracy. Carter-Rea was charged with robbery, conspiracy, and a parole violation. They were all booked into the San Joaquin County Jail.

This case is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective LaRue at 209-333-6873 or Lodi Area Crime Stoppers at 209-369-2746.

