A teen accused of killing his family at their vacation cabin in Greenwood, California back in 2015 was convicted for the murders.

It took an El Dorado County jury about two hours to return with the guilty verdict against Nolen Keith Buchanan on Wednesday, July 13.

The murders occurred in September 2015, when authorities say Buchanan, only 16-years-old at the time, shot and killed his father, 38-year-old Adam Buchanan, his stepmother, 37-year-old Moly McAfee, and his 8-year-old brother Gavin. After the shooting, investigators say Buchanan doused the bodies with gasoline and set fire to the cabin.

Investigators say Buchanan planned the murders before going to the cabin for the weekend, and went so far as to try to establish a fake alibi to keep from being caught. Buchanan testified that his father was responsible for the murders, and that he reacted in self-defense, according to the El Dorado County District Attorney.

“My hope is that these convictions can bring about some sense of justice and closure for the family members of the victims,” said District Attorney, Vern Pierson.

Buchanan was convicted of three counts of first-degree murder. Sentencing for the crimes is set for July 12.

