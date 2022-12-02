16-year-old turns himself in after 5 shot at Chico house party

Three of the five victims have been released from the hospital, while the other two remain hospitalized

Example video title will go here for this video

CHICO, Calif. — A teen is now in custody after five people were shot at a Chico house party early Saturday morning.

According to a news release, officers were on W. 5th Street and Cedar Street around 1:45 a.m. when they heard gunshots. Dispatch then received several calls about people being shot near that location.

Officers got to the scene, began helping the victims, and a total of five people were taken by ambulance to the hospital.

The release says detectives reviewed video from the shooting and recognized the alleged shooter as a 16-year-old based on previous contact with him. They reached out to him and convinced him to turn himself in at the Chico Police Department.

The teen was taken into custody around 4:30 p.m. and is at Butte County Juvenile Hall.

The release says three of the five victims were treated and released; two remain hospitalized. No one died from the shooting.