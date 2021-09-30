17-year-old suspect arrested in Old Sacramento shooting

Police arrested the 17-year-old suspect Wednesday. Two people were hurt in the shooting.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Police Department said they have made an arrest in a shooting that took place earlier this week in Old Sacramento. The shooting left two men hurt. Police said Thursday said both men are in stable condition at local hospitals.

Police said a 17-year-old was arrested Wednesday and booked into Juvenile Hall on felony assault charges related to the shooting. SPD said they believe this is an isolated situation. As for what lead to the shooting, police said through their investigation so far they believe a fight broke out between two groups. The exact motive is not known at this time, police said.

ABC10 first reported the shooting Monday night. Police responded to calls about the shooting around 9:15 p.m. on 2nd Street and K Street.

The shooting in Old Sacramento follows shootings that happened in the months prior. In August, a man was shot and killed along the Old Sacramento riverfront. In July, four people were shot with two of them ultimately dying.

Police are asking anyone with information about this recent shooting to call the dispatch center at (916) 808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357).

Read more ABC10:

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9