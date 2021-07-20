Teen boy killed in Antelope shooting

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said that they found a boy with at least one gunshot wound to his upper body when they arrived.

ANTELOPE, Calif. — A teenage boy is dead after a shooting in Antelope on Monday night.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened around 9:10 p.m. near the 3900 block of Onawa Court. A report came into their communications center, with a caller stating they "heard gunshots and could see a subject on the ground," according to a press release.

When deputies got to the area, they found a teenage boy with "at least one gunshot wound to the upper body," according to the press release. First responders with Sacramento Metro Fire declared the teen dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives and crime scene investigators are working on an investigation. They interviewed witnesses and gathered evidence at the scene.

They do not have any information on a suspect and have not released the identity of the victim yet.

