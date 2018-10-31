If you are viewing on the ABC10 app, tap here for multimedia.

REDDING, Calif. -- An 18-year-old is facing 54 counts of arson, murder and attempted murder charges after allegedly setting multiple fires, including some during the Carr Fire.

Shasta County District Attorney's Office filed charges Tuesday against Samuel Scholfield. Investigators say Scholfield set numerous fires in the communities of Cottonwood and Anderson between July 27 and October 26.

According to the Shasta County Sheriff's Oddice, Scholfield allegedly started a fire October 7 in Cottonwood killing 86-year-old Barcie Arlene Miller who was inside of her home.

Police officers pulled Scholfield over on Oct. 26, as they say he was fleeing from the scene of another arson. Inside the car the officers found two incendiary devices, the report stated.

Scholfield was arraigned in Shasta County Tuesday afternoon. This case remains under investigation.

